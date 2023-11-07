FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 224,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. 7,667,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,794,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

