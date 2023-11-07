Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 1,575,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

