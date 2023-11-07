Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

FNF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. 1,574,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,077. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 158.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

