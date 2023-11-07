Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 4,147 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,285. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.