Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 4,776 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 29,020.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after buying an additional 2,061,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.06). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

