Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 5,520 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.02. 831,030 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

