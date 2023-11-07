Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.01. 664,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,932. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average of $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

