Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

