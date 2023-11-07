Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,835,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.10. 387,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,024. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.