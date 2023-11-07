Financial Partners Group Inc Has $28.63 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,347. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

