Financial Partners Group Inc Has $3.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

