Financial Partners Group Inc Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,898,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. 2,464,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

