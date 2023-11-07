Financial Partners Group Inc Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,631,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,432 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,328,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 451,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,578,000.

Shares of DIVI stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 78,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,091. The stock has a market cap of $400.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $30.61.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

