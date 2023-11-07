Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Saia were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.26. The company had a trading volume of 84,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,853. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.97.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

