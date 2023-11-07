Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.88. 1,360,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

