Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 201,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PECO. Compass Point increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

