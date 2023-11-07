Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 11,259 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.36% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. 210,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

