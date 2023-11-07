Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 68 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

LLY stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $599.53. 1,389,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.89 and a 200-day moving average of $496.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

