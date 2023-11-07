Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 9,714 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 315,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

