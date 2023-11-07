First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.15. 1,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
