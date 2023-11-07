First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.15. 1,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

