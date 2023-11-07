FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 529,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 181,421 shares.The stock last traded at $39.46 and had previously closed at $39.37.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $2,447,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.