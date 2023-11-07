Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Trading Down 1.5%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.96 and last traded at $83.32. 11,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 17,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($191.33) to £160 ($197.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($237.62) to £198.70 ($245.28) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £168 ($207.38) to £171 ($211.09) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16,510.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

