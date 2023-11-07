Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 24,936 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18,335.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,838.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 98,388 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,340. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.