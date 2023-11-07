Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.26. 445,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

