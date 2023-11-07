Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.45. 735,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.30 and a 200-day moving average of $306.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.