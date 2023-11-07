Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.76. 10,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on



Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

