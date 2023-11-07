Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.40. 27,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,436. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

