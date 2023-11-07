Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.18. 420,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.43. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

