Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.54. 55,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,147. The stock has a market cap of $255.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

