Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 39,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.14. 130,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

