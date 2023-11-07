Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,983 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.93. The company had a trading volume of 118,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,728. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

