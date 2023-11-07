Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.87. 476,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,550. The company has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.