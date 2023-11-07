Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

META traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.23. 3,031,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,554,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $94.79 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,999. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

