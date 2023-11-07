Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 6,294 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 180.7% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.34. 37,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.