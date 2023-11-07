Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,540,000 after buying an additional 505,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,673,000 after buying an additional 409,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 752.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 238,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,066,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 154,592 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 957,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

