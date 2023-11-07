Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Trading Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after acquiring an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.