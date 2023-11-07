Garth W.J. Stotts Sells 12,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total transaction of C$362,408.40.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.34. 431,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,237. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.82. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$25.05 and a 1-year high of C$33.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

POU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.69.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

