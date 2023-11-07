GateToken (GT) Market Cap Tops $401.59 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00011477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $401.59 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,159,000 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,158,999.53281665 in circulation.

