Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) PT Raised to $15.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GEL

Genesis Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Genesis Energy

GEL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 207,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 288.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.15.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $186,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,014,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 361,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.