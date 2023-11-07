Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 61,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 51,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of Giga Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.
