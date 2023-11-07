Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 61,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 51,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of Giga Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Giga Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Giga Metals

Giga Metals Stock Performance

Giga Metals Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.