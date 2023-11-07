Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to 6.65-6.85 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.61. 7,603,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

