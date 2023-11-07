Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2953 per share on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of GTMEY remained flat at $33.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

