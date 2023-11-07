Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2953 per share on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
Shares of GTMEY remained flat at $33.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $33.25.
About Globe Telecom
