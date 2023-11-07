Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 200,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 59,100 shares.The stock last traded at $43.23 and had previously closed at $43.00.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

