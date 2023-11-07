Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Tops $3,058.39 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $3,058.39 or 0.08662033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $100,713.75 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
