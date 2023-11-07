Grin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $869,096.26 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $869,096.26 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,412.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00207735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.86 or 0.00688697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00468425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00138835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

