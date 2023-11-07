Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $863,918.66 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00207387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.83 or 0.00692120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00469071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00051113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00139186 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

