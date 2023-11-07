H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 3.4 %
HNNMY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.51.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Church & Dwight is a wealth builder for buy-and-hold investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.