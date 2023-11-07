H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 3.4 %

HNNMY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.51.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNNMY shares. Bank of America cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DNB Markets raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

