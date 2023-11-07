H2O DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $249,064.35 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $249,064.35 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

