Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HALO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $424,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,545.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,900. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

