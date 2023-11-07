Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hammerson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hammerson Trading Up 7.3 %

Hammerson Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

